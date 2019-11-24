Home

Regina Lea Mayo Quart


1964 - 2019
Regina Lea Mayo Quart Obituary
Regina Lea Mayo Quart

Regina Lea Mayo Quart of Lewisville Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday November 17th 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ouart of Lewisville, Tx, sister Beverly King of Highland Village, and many other family and friends who loved her. She loved her 3 wonderful grandchildren, Mason, Elizabeth and Waylon, so very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, TR & Ellen Mayo, her son Jesse Grimes, her sister Vanesse Rogers, and her niece Jessica King Combs.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
