Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright-Holland Funeral Home
2601 LAMAR AVE
Paris, TX 75460
(903) 784-6623
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
201 S. Locust St.
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renate Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renate Trappe Bell


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renate Trappe Bell Obituary
Renate Trappe Bell

Renate Trappe Bell, 80, of Paris, formerly of Denton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16th, at the First United Methodist Church in Denton, 201 S. Locust St., Denton, Texas with Reverend Kake Nations as officiant. Mrs. Bell, the daughter of Franz & Else Trappe, was born June 4, 1939, in Bochum, Germany.

She met a young Army dentist, Dr. Ben H. Bell, when he was stationed in Germany. In 1964, she moved to the United States and the couple were married. They made their home in Hollis, OK and later Grove, OK where Dr. Bell practiced until his death in 2010.

In Hollis, she owned & operated a gift store. Renate was an artist; painting China and oil paintings. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Denton Newcomers Society.

Until 2018, Renate was active at the First United Methodist Church in Denton. She relocated to Paris to be near her son, John and his family.

Survivors include her son, John Bell & wife Sherry of Paris, two grandchildren, Jaxon Bell and Spencer Bell, along with a brother, Wolfgang Trappe of Bochum, Germany. In lieu of usual rememberances, donations may be made to the Searchers Class Mission fund, c/o First United Church of Denton.

To leave a message or tribute for the family please

visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renate's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright-Holland Funeral Home
Download Now