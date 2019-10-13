|
|
Renate Trappe Bell
Renate Trappe Bell, 80, of Paris, formerly of Denton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16th, at the First United Methodist Church in Denton, 201 S. Locust St., Denton, Texas with Reverend Kake Nations as officiant. Mrs. Bell, the daughter of Franz & Else Trappe, was born June 4, 1939, in Bochum, Germany.
She met a young Army dentist, Dr. Ben H. Bell, when he was stationed in Germany. In 1964, she moved to the United States and the couple were married. They made their home in Hollis, OK and later Grove, OK where Dr. Bell practiced until his death in 2010.
In Hollis, she owned & operated a gift store. Renate was an artist; painting China and oil paintings. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Denton Newcomers Society.
Until 2018, Renate was active at the First United Methodist Church in Denton. She relocated to Paris to be near her son, John and his family.
Survivors include her son, John Bell & wife Sherry of Paris, two grandchildren, Jaxon Bell and Spencer Bell, along with a brother, Wolfgang Trappe of Bochum, Germany. In lieu of usual rememberances, donations may be made to the Searchers Class Mission fund, c/o First United Church of Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019