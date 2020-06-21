Reynaldo (Rey) Samuel Trejo
Reynaldo (Rey) Samuel Trejo, of Denton, TX, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, June 17th, at the age of 73 after another courageous battle with cancer. His stories, kindness, friendship, generosity, and love will be deeply missed.
Rey was born in San Diego, TX on November 30, 1946 to Micaela (TreviÃ±o) and Alfonso Trejo. He attended Catholic grammar school and graduated from San Diego High School. He earned his Bachelor of Education from North Texas State University (UNT) in History and Spanish in 1974. He married his wife, Alicia (Zaz) of Buenos Aries, Argentina on December 20, 1970. This year they would have celebrat9ed their 50th wedding anniversary.
He was a devoted Catholic his entire life as he served as an altar boy throughout his formative years, a member of the Newman Catholic Organization at NTSU and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church of Denton. Rey was also a passionate Democrat and was even a two-time party state delegate. As an avid history buff, he never missed an opportunity to discuss world wars, politics and religion.
Rey had a 44-year profession in education. He began his career in 1975 teaching History at Fort Worth ISD and enjoyed the opportunity for postgraduate study at the University of Salamaca in Spain. From 1977-1995, he taught History at Denton High School. Later he taught at Calhoun Middle School, Northwest ISD, Lewisville ISD, North Central Texas College and McKinney ISD. In 2004, he received McKinney ISD's Hispanic Teacher of the Year award. He retired from full time teaching in 2004, but continued to substitute teach for Denton ISD from 2005-2018. He was always fond of his many students.
Rey is preceded in death by his parents Micaela and Alfonso, his nephew Antonio Reyna and many uncles and aunts, which he truly adored. He is survived by his wife, Alicia, his daughters Andrea Trejo of Northlake, TX, and Jennifer (Trejo) Day and husband Nicholas Day of Corinth, TX, grandchildren Isla Day and Owen Day, sister Sylvia (Trejo) Reyna and husband Reynaldo Reyna of Edinburg, TX, nephew David Reyna and nieces Mary Reyna and Norma Reyna.
Visitation will be held in at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, TX on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:30pm-7:30pm, with Rosary prayer service at approximately 6:30pm. A Catholic mass service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church in Denton with Father Tim officiating. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Rey to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.