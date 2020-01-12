Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Richard Alan Nicholas


1945 - 2019
Richard Alan Nicholas Obituary
Richard Alan Nicholas

Richard Alan Nicholas of Denton passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in St. Joseph, MO to James and Helen (Robinson) Nicholas.

Richard was a graduate of McCallum High School in Austin, TX. He received both his Bachelor's and PhD from the University of Texas at Austin and his Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. Richard worked at several universities around the country before coming to Texas Woman's University in Denton in 1996. He served as the Vice President for Student Life until his retirement in 2014.

Richard married his college sweetheart, Anne, in 1970. They have one daughter, Laura. Their beloved family includes Laura, her husband, Brian Hupach, and two beautiful granddaughters, Brianna and MaKaya. Other family members include Anne's siblings and their families, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Richard loved his university and the time he spent mentoring students. He proudly watched successes of his students around the country. In his retirement he enjoyed time with hobbies including traveling, collecting gems and minerals, philatelic stamps (particularly early Hawaii), and growing and hybridizing African Violets. He served as President of the African Violet Society of America from 2017-2019. He and Anne shared all these activities and relished their quiet life at home together. In addition to his family, he loved his dog and at least one canine companion always enriched his life.

Richard will be remembered for his quiet wit and humor, dignity, respect, wisdom, and his love of life.

A Memorial for Richard will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Texas Woman's University. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to: 1. The Texas Woman's University Foundation for the Dr. Richard Nicholas Scholarship Fund. Options for giving: Phone: 940-898-3863, Mail: TWU Foundation, P.O. Box 425618, Denton, TX 76204-5618, Online: https://pof.twu.edu/ 2. African Violet Society of America Anne and Frank Tinari Endowment Fund
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
