|
|
Richard Allison Geer, Sr.
Richard Allison Geer, Sr., resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died April 11, 2019. Born on September 9, 1921 in Grandville, Michigan, he was the son of Cecil Avery Geer and Melita Fonger Geer. Richard married Carolyn Ruth Darton on August 24, 1946. He received a purple heart and a bronze star for his service in the Infantry during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (2014). He is survived by six children, Caroline Geer of Siloam Springs, Richard A. Geer II of Waco, Texas; Kerry D. Geer and wife Dawn of Waco; Scott F. Geer and wife Noreen of Highland Village, Texas; Barbara Caldwell and husband Jim of Siloam Springs; and Andrea Geer-Yandell and husband Gary of Siloam Springs; sister, Lilian Reynolds of Lansing, Michigan; 27 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019