|
|
Richard "Dick" Hueholt, a professional engineer and former jet fighter pilot and test pilot, passed away on August 10, 2019, following a nine-year battle with a degenerative illness. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family just two months after his 90th birthday.
Dick was born June 19, 1929, in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kan., where he ran track. He took up running again later in life, jogging five miles per day until he was 80. Dick's strong heart contributed to his longevity and allowed him to celebrate several milestones this summer: his 90th birthday in June and his 60th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sonya "Sunny" Hueholt, in August. Dick loved his family and his country home near Argyle.
Since he was a child, his biggest passion was flying. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 20 and was assigned to the Aviation Cadets' Pilot Training Program at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio in 1949. He went on to serve in the Korean Conflict as a fighter pilot, flying 100 missions and living to tell about them.
Dick recently relived his life as a fighter pilot in his memoires, titled "Dodging Bullets." In the book, he stated, "I've almost lived my whole life in the air. Even when my feet were on the ground, my thoughts were in the air."
After returning from war, Dick attended University of Colorado in Boulder, where he earned his bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. While in school, he helped create a jet aerobatic team for the Colorado Air National Guard in 1953 that was named the Minute Men.
After graduating, Dick worked as a jet test pilot for Chance Vought Aircraft. He decided to quit flying professionally to raise his family and go to work as vice president of Governmental and Public Affairs for the Dallas Chamber of Commerce. He assisted in the early development of State Highways 190 and 161 and helped to establish highway priority guidelines for the DFW metropolitan area.
He then went on to work as a professional engineer for Bernard Johnson Inc., where he was vice president and manager of the Dallas regional office. He also worked at Lockwood Andrews and Newnam Inc. and Brown and Root where he was Regional Development Manager.
Dick is survived by Sunny; two sons, David Hueholt of Denton, Steve Hueholt (Christine Hueholt nee Zito), of Tampa, Fla.; daughter Leslie Hueholt (Diane Williams) of Dallas; grandchildren Madison and Aidan Hueholt of Florida; and brother, Tom Hueholt (Donna Hueholt) of Des Moines, Iowa.
A Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton. A Veterans' Memorial Service will take place at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019