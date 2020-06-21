Richard Larramore (L.B.) Bowes IIRichard Larramore (L.B.) Bowes II, 71 of Denton, passed away at home Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020. He was born May 10, 1949 in Miami Florida to Richard Larramore Bowes and Wilhelmina (Hines) Bowes. He married Lisa Foster on April 23, 2013 in Cancun, Mexico. He was an Entertainment Executive and Regional Sales Representative.Graveside Services will be held 9:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Jackson Cemetery, pallbearers will be Darrin Boss, Dennis Stewart, Doyle Hicks, Donnie Reed, Denver Robinson, Dale Valentine.Following the graveside service at 11:00 a.m., there will be a Celebration of Life Event at Robson Ranch 9428 Ed Robson Circle Denton, Texas 76207.Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Children's Advocacy Center of Denton County, 1854 Cain Drive, Lewisville, Texas 76210.He is survived by his wife, Lisa Foster Bowes of Denton, daughter, Stephanie Rae Clark of Mahooz, Bahrain, Son, Darrin Boss of Ft. Scott, KS, step daughter, Cora Rindham, step son Jeremy Higgins, sisters, Sandy Shoaf of Conoga, CA, Jacque Sue Bowes of Altomate Springs, FL, brother Ricky Bowes of Lake Haven, FL, 5 grandchildren including Madison Elizabeth Clark.