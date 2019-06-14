Home

Richard Marquis Green


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Marquis Green, 97 of Denton, Texas peacefully passed away at home on June 12, 2019

He was born September 19, 1921 in Normal, IL, the son of Ralph and Agatha Dietrich Green.

Richard graduated from Bloomington High School in 1939 and Illinois State University in 1949.

He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII, stationed in the South Pacific from 1942-1946.

Richard married Betty Seybert on June 5, 1948 in Kankakee, IL. She proceeded him in death on August 11, 2004.

Richard worked as an accountant and then taught high school business. Following his retirement, he volunteered at various Denton community agencies. He enjoyed playing tennis and listening to swing jazz music.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one son; Jay Marquis Green, two brothers; Ralph Jr., Benoni Green and sister-in-law Ellen Green, niece Diane Green and great-niece Rickel Green-Fieser.

Richard is survived by two daughters; Jeri Green and fianc Rich Harwell, Jana Reeves and husband Richard, two grandchildren; Katy Green of Chicago and Wyatt Reeves of Austin, Texas, 4 nieces; Linda (Roger), Jo, Jill (Duane) and Janet, 3 nephews; Richie, John (Rita) and Jeff (Linda).

Family and friends will honor Richard from 2-4 pm on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane, Denton.

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 14, 2019
