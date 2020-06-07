Richard Oneal Warmoth
Richard Oneal Warmoth, 63, of Lake Dallas, passed on peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home in Lake Dallas.
Richard was born on October 16, 1956 in Danville, KY to Morris Oneal and Phyllis Jewell (Watkins) Warmoth. His occupation was in construction however, he was best known for how he helped those around him and his love of fishing. Richard is survived by son, Richard Drake Bearden of Celina; daughters, Jessica Owen of North Richland Hills, Stephany Reeves of Corinth, Samantha Warmoth of Corinth; brother and sister-in-law, James and Pam Warmoth of Valley View; grandchildren, Jackson, Mia, Kannon, Kainsley and Finn.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm on Monday June 8, 2020 at the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St. Denton.

Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.