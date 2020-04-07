|
|
Richard Randolph Compton
Richard Randolph Compton, 83, of Denton, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Denton following a period of ill health.
He was born in Georgetown, TX to Carl Benton Compton and Mildred Norris Compton. He worked in real estate for many years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Stephany R. Compton of Denton and daughter, Eden Compton Clay (Richard) of Saratoga Springs, NY.
At his request, there are no public services or visiting hours.. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020