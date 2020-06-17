Richard â€œDickâ€�
Ray Parsons
Richard "Dick" Ray Parsons,
87, of Denton, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home in
Denton.
Mr. Parsons was born on September 2, 1932, in El Dorado, KS to Ray Albert and Monezelle (Botkin) Parsons. He grew up in Port Arthur, TX where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. He received a football scholarship to SMU, where he met his wife, Verna Knorp, and they were married on January 22, 1955. In 1955, he took a job at Eastman Kodak at the Southwest Regional Distribution Center, as well as two years in Rochester, NY. He retired as the Traffic Manager in 1991 with 35 years of service. In 1997, Dick and Verna moved to Denton and became members of the First United Methodist Church. Dick was a regular volunteer at Metrocrest in Carrollton and the Denton Community Food Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Verna Knorp; his parents, Ray and Monezelle; his sisters, Patty Hawkins and MaryLynn Showalter; and his son-in-law, Rusty Patton.
He is survived by his daughters, Terri Patton of Sanger, his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Steve Erdman of Sanger; and grandchildren, Casey Patton and Haven Erdman.
There is no service scheduled at this time. The family requests memorial gifts be made to the Denton Community Food Center, 306 N. Loop 288 Suite 400, Denton, TX 76209, or dentoncfc.org
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.