Richard Ray (Dick) Parsons
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard â€œDickâ€�

Ray Parsons

Richard "Dick" Ray Parsons,

87, of Denton, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home in

Denton.

Mr. Parsons was born on September 2, 1932, in El Dorado, KS to Ray Albert and Monezelle (Botkin) Parsons. He grew up in Port Arthur, TX where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. He received a football scholarship to SMU, where he met his wife, Verna Knorp, and they were married on January 22, 1955. In 1955, he took a job at Eastman Kodak at the Southwest Regional Distribution Center, as well as two years in Rochester, NY. He retired as the Traffic Manager in 1991 with 35 years of service. In 1997, Dick and Verna moved to Denton and became members of the First United Methodist Church. Dick was a regular volunteer at Metrocrest in Carrollton and the Denton Community Food Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Verna Knorp; his parents, Ray and Monezelle; his sisters, Patty Hawkins and MaryLynn Showalter; and his son-in-law, Rusty Patton.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri Patton of Sanger, his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Steve Erdman of Sanger; and grandchildren, Casey Patton and Haven Erdman.

There is no service scheduled at this time. The family requests memorial gifts be made to the Denton Community Food Center, 306 N. Loop 288 Suite 400, Denton, TX 76209, or dentoncfc.org

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved