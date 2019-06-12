Richard Terrell Pruett II



Richard Terrell Pruett II (Rick), age 53 of Northlake, TX, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Denton Presbyterian Hospital. He was born January 7, 1966 in Corpus Christi, TX to parents Richard and Berna Mae Pruett.



Rick married Relinda Wyatt on September 16, 1995 in Purcell, OK. They welcomed two handsome sons into their lives, Trey on December 14, 1996, and Braden on October 5, 1999.



After graduating from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in 1990, Rick served as a minister for 9 years, where he impacted the lives of youth and young adults. In 1999 he began his career in Senior Living Services, working for several senior living companies including Greystone and Life Care Services. In 2018, he became the Executive Director of Ventana by Buckner, where he was involved with the development the Buckner's newest senior living community in Dallas, TX.



Rick was a man who believed in the truths about miracles, perseverance, faith and hope, because he lived them. His consistent goal was to enrich lives by serving, encouraging and challenging others. He lived life with purpose, exemplifying the quote he recently posted, "The purpose of life is a life of purpose."



Rick was known for his great wit and humor. He had an innate ability to see the funny side of situations and comment in a way that would result in tremendous laughter.



Rick is survived by his wife, Relinda Wyatt Pruett (Lindy) of 24 years, sons, Richard Terrell Pruett III (Trey) and Braden Anderson Pruett of Northlake, TX, mother, Berna Robison Pruett of Waxahachie, TX, sisters, Sherri Pruett of Federal Way, WA, Vicki Pruett of Waxahachie, TX, Judi Goldston and husband Ken of Purcell, OK, a host of loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Terrell Pruett of Waxahachie, TX, and sister, Kathi Ann Pruett, of Waxahachie, TX.



Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 15th at Cross Timbers Church, 312 W. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76201. Arrangements by DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 West University, Denton, TX 76201. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 12, 2019