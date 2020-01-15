|
Richard (Rich) Villarreal
Richard (Rich) Villarreal, 48, of Denton, passed away at his home on January 9, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas on March 24, 1971 to Robert and Rosa (Cortez) Villarreal. He married Stacie Kelly in Austin, Texas on May 15, 1999.
Rich was a hardworking and dedicated employee of the Denton County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, where he was a supervisor. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman as well as a gifted artist. He loved the Lord and was privileged to serve on various missions through First Baptist Church Denton. Rich never met a stranger. He was cheerful and he was always made himself available to help anyone. Most of all, Rich loved his family and wanted nothing more than to provide them with opportunities to experience and enjoy life while making memories together.
He is survived by his wife, Stacie Villarreal of Denton, daughter, Emily Villarreal of Denton, brothers Robert Villarreal II, his wife Becky, and their children RJ and Ryan of San Antonio, Texas, and Ruben Villarreal, his wife Monica, and their children Reese and Brody of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
A private family Rosary will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the DeBerry Funeral Directors. A funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on the same day at the DeBerry Funeral Directors, followed by a viewing.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation in honor of Richard Villarreal. Please clink the link below to donate.
https://secure2.convio.net/pwft/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20032a?df_id=1560&1560.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=76E9840246608D7003E8AA9D7EF65C58
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020