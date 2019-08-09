|
Richard Wayne Patton
Richard Wayne Patton, 87, of Krum passed away at his home on August 8, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1932 to Charles and Glenada (McCarty) Patton in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
He married Bobbie Ruth Smith on October 26, 1951 in Dallas, Texas, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Crozier Tech in Dallas and was a member of Cindy Lane Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Patton of Krum, son, Terry Wayne Patton and his wife, Leila "Bud" Wood Patton, sisters, Rosalene Bolton of Trinidad, Texas, Glenzelle Melton of Chandler, Texas, grandchildren, Mallory and Walter Moran, Parker and Kaysie Patton, Jackson Patton, Mikayla Woods and Shelby Woods, great grandchild, Mia Moran and one on the way, Nolan Patton
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jerri Beth Patton, his mother and father, sister, Betty Slocomb, brothers, Billy Patton, Darel Risley and C.E. Patton.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:30-10 AM at New Life First Baptist Church in Krum, Texas. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019