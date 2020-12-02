Rita Irene Roelker Patrick
Rita Irene Roelker Patrick, 69, of Denton, Texas, died Saturday, Nov. 28, in Leakey, Texas, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a retired certified public accountant, having earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas on her 35th birthday after years of attending college part time while raising three children.
Born May 17, 1951, in Cincinnati, to Richard Charles and Alberta Lee Adams Roelker, Patrick graduated in May 1969 from Westport High School in Louisville, Ky., and eloped with high school sweetheart James â€œJimâ€� Nicholas Patrick Sr. on June 13, 1969, a Friday. They were married 51 years and lived in Louisville; Newburgh, Ind., Indianapolis; Greensboro, N.C.; Richardson, Texas; McKinney, Texas; and Denton.
She worked as a mortgage accountant at MetLife in Irving, Texas, for several years before retiring in 2018. She and her husband also owned Old Irish Bed & Breakfast in Denton, which they opened in 2012 after successfully raising alpacas and llamas on the property; her husband will continue to run the bed and breakfast.
In addition to her husband, Patrick is survived by daughter Stephanie Marie Patrick of Denton; sons James â€œJayâ€� Nicholas Patrick Jr (wife Angie) of New Braunfels and Justin Todd Patrick (partner Mollie Lauffer) of Queens, N.Y.; sister Elizabeth â€œLizâ€� Roelker Britt of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister-in-law Mary Ellen â€œMartyâ€� Patrick Thomas Leanhart of Louisville; grandsons Samuel James Patrick of Denton, Jayden Michael Rowley of New Braunfels, Alexander â€œZanderâ€� James Patrick of New Braunfels and Alyosha Kai Lauffer Patrick of Queens; granddaughters Rylee Rose Patrick of New Braunfels and Zia Mari Lauffer Patrick of Queens; great-grandson Andrew Giovanni Patrick of Denton; and nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by her parents; sister Arinda Lin Roelker; brother Richard Lee Roelker; and brothers-in-law Larry Thomas and Tommy Leanhart.
The service is 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to American Cancer Society
.