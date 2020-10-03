Rita Jeanne Callahan
Rita Jeanne Callahan, 90, of Denton, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2020. Rita was born on August 6, 1930, in Ville Platte, LA, and was the daughter of Joann (Bordelon) and Jules Soileau.
She was a graduate of Ville Platte High School. She studied nursing at the T. H. Harris Campus of South Louisiana Community College. In 1970, she embarked on a 34-year long career as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Moosa Memorial Hospital in Eunice, LA, until she retired in 2004.
Rita married Haguillory Fontenot, and to this union, four children were born. This marriage ended in divorce in 1971. In April of 1974, Rita married O. T. Callahan in Eunice, LA. He and Rita were members of Campers on Mission, a national fellowship of Christian campers across the country. Rita was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sanger.
In May of 2017, Ted preceded Rita in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel Isom Fontenot; four sisters, Mae LeDoux, Marie Prudhomme, Lillian Soileau, and Lou Fontenot; and four brothers, Lester Soileau, Clarence Soileau, Percy Soileau, and Drum Soileau.
Rita is survived by three daughters, Trudy Joann Penn of Gainesville, Katherine Mae Territo of Hammond, LA, and Mary Christine Holcomb of Pasadena, Texas. Ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren also survive her.
The family will plan a life celebration in Eunice, LA, when COVID regulations have relaxed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be mailed to Acadian Baptist Center, 1202 Academy Drive, Eunice, LA 70535, (337) 457-9047, or online to abccamp.com
Please share a favorite memory of Rita or offer your condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com
