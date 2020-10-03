1/
Rita Jeanne Callahan
1930 - 2020
Rita Jeanne Callahan

Rita Jeanne Callahan, 90, of Denton, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2020. Rita was born on August 6, 1930, in Ville Platte, LA, and was the daughter of Joann (Bordelon) and Jules Soileau.

She was a graduate of Ville Platte High School. She studied nursing at the T. H. Harris Campus of South Louisiana Community College. In 1970, she embarked on a 34-year long career as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Moosa Memorial Hospital in Eunice, LA, until she retired in 2004.

Rita married Haguillory Fontenot, and to this union, four children were born. This marriage ended in divorce in 1971. In April of 1974, Rita married O. T. Callahan in Eunice, LA. He and Rita were members of Campers on Mission, a national fellowship of Christian campers across the country. Rita was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sanger.

In May of 2017, Ted preceded Rita in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel Isom Fontenot; four sisters, Mae LeDoux, Marie Prudhomme, Lillian Soileau, and Lou Fontenot; and four brothers, Lester Soileau, Clarence Soileau, Percy Soileau, and Drum Soileau.

Rita is survived by three daughters, Trudy Joann Penn of Gainesville, Katherine Mae Territo of Hammond, LA, and Mary Christine Holcomb of Pasadena, Texas. Ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren also survive her.

The family will plan a life celebration in Eunice, LA, when COVID regulations have relaxed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be mailed to Acadian Baptist Center, 1202 Academy Drive, Eunice, LA 70535, (337) 457-9047, or online to abccamp.com.

Please share a favorite memory of Rita or offer your condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
So very saddened to hear of Ms. Rita’s passing away! My deepest sympathy and prayers for the family ! Loved visiting with her in Eunice and the girls while dating Gordon McGee who later became my husband! She loved her family and especially her faith!!! RIP Ms Rita! You will be missed!!!❤❤
Susan McGee Fontenot
Friend
October 1, 2020
I just saw Rita passed away. Just for to thinking about you all. Please let me know when her memorial will be in Eunice.
Gregory McGes
Friend
October 1, 2020
i sure am going to miss you
diane fisher
Friend
September 27, 2020
She meant so much to me and like a mom to me since 2003 after my mom passed away. I miss her and loved her so very much. Rest in peace my dear sweet Ms. Rita.❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Betty Manuel
Friend
September 26, 2020
My heart grieves to hear of Rita's passing but happy for her. She is with Jesus! Rita will always hold a special place in my heart and life. She was a sweet friend that loved Jesus and loved people. Rita will be missed here but look forward to seeing her in heaven!
Becky Frey
Friend
September 26, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Miss Rita’s passing. She was my grandmother’s very best friend. I know they are finally enjoying each other’s company in heaven. My prayers are with your family.
Kelli Young
Friend
September 26, 2020
So Heartbreaking to hear of Rita’s Passing.She was so much more than a friend to me for 56 years. She was my Godmother, and like a Mom to me and Grandmother to my children. I so thankful for all the Beautiful Memories I have of this Special Lady.
God be with you , Trudy, Kathy& Christy Your Mama is now at Peace with her Lord and Family
Sandra Pinson Boutwell
Family
September 26, 2020
Sandra Boutwell
Friend
September 25, 2020
Rita was a blessing to all, but especially to my brother. They loved each other deeply & are united again. She'll be missed!
Colleen Martin
Family
