|
|
Rita Marie Huber
Rita Marie Huber, 84, of Denton passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 28, 1936 to Salvatore and Julia (DePasquale) Malta.
Rita was born in modest beginnings having lost her father to TB when she was just a year old and being raised by a single mother. Rita grew up in South Philly and even in her later years, if you ever crossed her, that South Philly girl would come out. At 16 years old, Rita met the love of her life, Chuck. After marrying, she spent her life traveling and supporting the family as an Air Force wife. With quiet strength, she took care of her 4 girls and her own mother through months of Chuck's deployment to Vietnam and away at different tours of duty for the Air Force. She was a wonderful mom taking great pride in the care of her children and home. After Chuck's retirement in 1976 from the Air Force, they moved to Denton where they started their second careers. Rita worked part time as a secretary in the Biochemistry Department at UNT for over 20 years. Through the best and worst of times, Rita never failed to continue her walk with the Lord. She had a strong faith in Him and always lived to be an example for her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Bryce of Heath, Texas, Barbara Huber (Rick Jennings) of Alexandria, Virginia, Gloria Martin (Jay) of Dallas, Texas and Lisa Huber of Denton, Texas; and seven grandchildren, Justin Bryce, Travis Bryce (Adele), Ashley Thompson (Andrew), Caleb Huber, Hannah Martin, Perry Martin, and Erin Martin; and, four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Huber, and her mother and father.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Interment will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Dallas / Ft. Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020