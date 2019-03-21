Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Paloma Creek Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses
201 Witt Rd
Little Elm, TX
Robbie "JoAnne" Willeford


Robbie "JoAnne" Willeford Obituary
Robbie "JoAnne" Willeford

Robbie "JoAnne" Willeford, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born January 24, 1929 in Abilene, Tx, to the late Robert and Opal Williamson.

JoAnne met and married William "Earl" Willeford in Austin, TX, and together they raised four children; Rebecca, Billy, Janetta and Eddie. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; and one son.

JoAnne is survived by her husband of 72 years, Earl Willeford; children Rebecca Barnes and husband Darrell, Janetta Willeford, Eddie Willeford and wife Keri, daughter-in-law Diane Jones and husband Ted; grandchildren Elisha Salazar, Misty Eastburn and husband Greg, Vanessa Fields, Joby Barnes and wife Ashley, Derek Barnes and wife Stacie, Casey Barnes and wife Hilary, Brooklin Randall and husband Jerry, Brigette Mann, Brandy Mann, Summer Jones, Nicole Black and husband Rodney, Matt Jones and wife Loni, Zach Jones and wife Jessica and Joshua Jones; 18 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 1pm, March 30, at the Paloma Creek Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 201 Witt Rd, Little Elm TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
