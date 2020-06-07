Robert (Bob) C. Hutchison Jr.



Robert (Bob) C. Hutchison Jr. of Denton, Texas passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Medical City Denton, Texas at the age of 73. He was born on June 18, 1946 in Dallas, Texas to Robert C. Hutchison, Sr. and Mae Jeanne Karnes. Bob was a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School of Dallas; class of 64 .He graduated from Southern Methodist University in1968 with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Accounting Quantitative Analysis. Upon obtaining his C.P.A. certification he went on to work for one of the nation's largest accounting firms, Laventhol and Horwath. In November of 1970 he married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Goggin of Wellston, Oklahoma, a school teacher. They were married 46 years until her death in November of 2015. He and his wife relocated to Oklahoma where he continued working as an accountant for several years before returning to reside in Denton, Texas. Bob was an accomplished scholar returning to receive his Masters of Science in 1998 and a Masters in Business Administration in 2002 from the University of North Texas.



Bob was an avid reader and he was always busy with some project. In later years he assisted his wife in her classroom, and taught a class at the local junior college. He loved animals and always had a place in his heart for another stray cat or dog.



Bob will be interred next to his wife at Rossville Cemetery in Lincoln County Oklahoma. Graveside services are pending and information will be made available at Brown Funeral Home in McCloud, Oklahoma. As an expression of sympathy, donations and memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society.





