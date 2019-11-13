|
|
Robert E. (Bob) Montgomery
Robert E. (Bob) Montgomery died Sunday at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Denton.
An active member of the Denton community for more than 25 years, Montgomery served six years on the Denton City Council, representing District 5. In his role as council member he was on the Lake Ray Roberts Planning and Zoning Commission and the Denton County Transportation Authority.
Montgomery was a self-described "amateur historian," who led Texas history tours for the Convention and Visitors Bureau and taught continuing education courses on Texas History for the University of North Texas. He also was a member and chairman of the Denton County Historical Commission. In 2011 he was honored by the Texas Historical Commission with the Anice B. Read Award of Excellence for Community Heritage Development. His award was for his work on heritage tourism tours.
He supported Downtown Denton strongly, serving as a member and chairman of the Denton Main Street Association.
Montgomery was born May 28, 1935 in Dallas to Jack and Helen Montgomery. He graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston. He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he studied business. He was a member of the UT fencing team where he won the Southwest Championship for Epee.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army, first as an enlisted soldier, he then was selected for Officer Candidate School where earned the Honor Graduate designation of his class. He rose to the rank of Captain in the 49th Armored Division as a Communications Officer and TAC Officer.
He had a successful career as a salesman, representing premier children's wear lines through showrooms in the Dallas Apparel Mart and the Atlanta Apparel Mart. During that time, he organized a children's wear group in Dallas that staged fashion shows and parties for retail buyers. He was on the Dallas Apparel Mart's board of governors and was elected chairman of the board in 1976.
Survivors include: His wife, Kit King; three children and their spouses, Allen and Tara Montgomery of Greensboro, NC, Alice and Lane Rugeley of Cleburne, and Stacy and Scott MacLure of Port Orange, FL; his former wife, Sue Montgomery of Dallas; and five grandchildren, William Montgomery, Caroline Rugeley Cocanougher, Ian MacLure, Rachel Rugeley, and Kate Montgomery.
Montgomery was the life of the party, a master storyteller, a grand presence in any room- holiday parties and family gatherings will never be the same. His larger than life personality will be dearly missed by all those who celebrated with him. He proudly served his community and dearly loved his wife and family.
A memorial will be at 1 p.m., Friday at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors.
Donations can be made to United Way of Denton County.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019