Robert Edward (Bob) Treadaway
1938 - 2020
Robert Edward Treadaway

Robert ("Bob") Edward Treadaway, 81, of Corinth, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home. He was born November 24, 1938 in Fort Worth, Texas to Holland and Minnie (Biggerstaff) Treadaway.

Bob was a proud graduate of TCU (Go Frogs!), married his Texas sweetheart Joni, served in Vietnam and retired as a lieutenant colonel with the US Air Force, worked in the energy and financial sectors, and later in retirement, he found his true passion as a Denton ISD substitute teacher. He cherished his grandchildren and numerous decades-long friendships, enjoyed serving his church family, and touched so many lives throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Joni Treadaway; and his sister Linda Williams.

He is survived by his son David Treadaway and children Riley and Colton; his son Christopher Treadaway, wife Melissa, and children Madeline, Savannah and Dax.

A memorial service will be held at Southmont Baptist Church in Denton on Saturday, September 05, 2020 at 2:00PM with Pastor Brad Cockrell officiating.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
