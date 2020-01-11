|
Robert Fred Sweeden
Robert Fred Sweeden, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on January 9, 2020 in Justin Texas.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lucy Sweeden, sister Shirley Lowry, and son Robert Michael. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ruth Monroe of 68 years; children Timothy of East End AR, Barry and wife Laura of Ponder TX, Edward and wife Valerie of Cabot AR, Mary Savanah of Cyprus TX, Alicia Sweeden of San Antonio, Regina Self and husband Freddie of Redfield AR, Lucy Smith and husband Paul of San Antonio TX; 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters Kathryn Henderson, Juanita Ryan, and Teresa Henson; brothers Bert, Jack, Jim, Dick, and Pat.
Robert was born in San Angelo Texas on October 15, 1931 and attended St. Edward's University in Austin Texas. He was a pioneer in the pro-life movement, as a co-founder of the Arkansas Right to Life; a true champion for the unborn, saving an untold number of babies. Robert truly preached the gospel through his life of service. Visitation will be Sunday January 12th, 5:30-7pm with rosary at 6pm at DeBerry Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Monday January 13th at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denton Texas. The graveside service will follow on Tuesday January 14th at 2pm, Mission Park South Cemetery, San Antonio Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Loreto House in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020