Robert J. Anway
1952 - 2020
Robert J. Anway

Robert J. Anway, age 68, passed away peacefully June 17, 2020. He was born February 23, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio. He will be remembered as B.J. Anway a man who loved his family and loved people. After surviving a near fatal injury in the 80's B.J. recovered and obtained his paralegal degree. He was known for his caring, funny, and friendly demeanor. He was a life long cowboys fan. He always tried to use his legal knowledge to help others who couldn't fight for themselves and fight for what is "Right". In the 90's B.J. choose Texas to be his home so he could be close to his children. He was a beloved brother, son, father, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie McLaughlin and father Charles Anway of Ohio. He is survived by his 3 children Angela Eddie, Ryan Anway, Jeremy Anway, son in-law McKenna Eddie, his brothers Dale Gohl and Jeff Anway, his adopted family Jessica Gunter, Lisa, Kevin, William Kerlin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and many lives he touched.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
