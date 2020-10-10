Robert Jay Best
The football coaching community has lost long-time member, Robert Jay Best. His sudden passing on Sunday, October 4, 2020 has left a large void among his family, players, coaches, community and friends.
Rob was born to Bob and Eunice Best on June 30, 1949 in Hartford, CT. The family moved to Dallas in 1950 after which one more son was born making up what Rob's mother referred to as the Four Best Boys. Beginning his education at St. Monica Catholic School and then graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School playing varsity sports before being offered a full scholarship in football at Texas Tech University graduating in 1972 as a four-year letterman. He received his Master's in Education from the University of North Texas in 1977.
Pursuing his dream, he began his professional career starting in Texas high school football with his lifelong friend and mentor Ralph Reynolds followed by 30 years of collegiate coaching beginning at University of North Texas as a graduate assistant under Hayden Fry, 21 years with Jerry Moore at UNT, Texas Tech, and Appalachian State and then finishing his college coaching career at the University at Buffalo with Jim Hofher. Rounding out his 45-year coaching career, he returned to Texas high school football in Pilot Point, TX in 2006 where the Bearcats won the 2009 state championship with a perfect season under Blake Feldt. He retired in 2017 after having served his last 6 seasons as head coach and Athletic Director. In typical fashion, he came out of retirement for a final season at Legacy Christian Academy with Scott Smith. Coach Best had many notable achievements and awards through the years including the NCAA Award of Valor and Assistant High School Coach of the Year.
Because Rob could never be idle; he spent lots of time off the field involved in the community, offering a helping hand with a hammer and a paint brush, helping his sons with numerous projects (promoting Craig to head flashlight holder), Brian with his 100 yr-old house, "talking ball" with Scott, moving his granddaughters repeatedly and always leaving things better than he found them. His favorite past times were playing golf, his late-in-life calling to sports radio announcing and restoring classic cars.
Rob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gae, 3 sons, Scott Styron and wife Tonya of Argyle, Craig Styron and wife Monica of Boone, NC, and Brian Best and wife Avril of Dallas; eight grandchildren Alli, Zachary, Ari, Sydney, Avri, Aidan, Amelia and Elliott, great-grandchild, Bradley; three brothers, Roi and wife Sharon, Rhys and wife Sue, and Rory and wife Gretchen; brother-in-law, Jack Knowles and wife Mary; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a large cohort of former players and coaches that have meant so much to him over the years.
A small, private memorial service will be held on the lawn of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Denton, TX and interment of his ashes will be in the Mary Garden of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, NC. Based on current precautions and protocols for COVID, there will be no formal reception or visitation. Online condolences or reflections may be left at http://www.mulkeymasondenton.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Denton, TX, St Mary's Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, NC or in light of the current COVID pandemic, Rob would have loved for you to help a neighbor in need.