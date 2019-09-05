|
|
Robert "Bobby " Jones
Robert "Bobby" Jones, 61, of Denton, TX passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, in Denton, TX. He was born on December 19, 1957, in Denton to Robert and Jeanne Jones.
Bobby grew up on Stanley Street in Denton and graduated from Denton High School in 1976. After graduating from high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Moore, of Denton on October 8, 1976.
Bobby went to work with his father, Bob Jones, at Jones & Jeffery (J&J) Construction Co. He continued his father's legacy by growing the construction company until his death. Though he enjoyed construction, his real love was being a rancher and an avid deer hunter. He bred cattle, raised cattle, and provided cattle to his children, grandchildren, and various other children to show. Bobby worked tirelessly to promote the livestock industry in Denton. He was Chairman of the Grand Champion Club for the Denton County Youth Fair and on the Board of Directors of the North Texas State Fair Association. He was also an active supporter of all FFA Chapters / 4H Groups. Bobby was a legend in the Texas Jr. Livestock industry. He leaves a lasting legacy because of his commitment to and love for this agricultural industry.
The only thing more important to Bobby was his family. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Denton, and his two daughters, Jacee Kiefer and husband Cory of Denton, TX, and Crystal Clark and her husband Phillip of Valley View, TX. He is also survived by his mother, Jeanne Jones, of Denton and two sisters, Judy Cooper and husband Chris of Kalispell, MT, and Jana Amyx and husband Jim of Spring, TX. He is survived by five grandchildren: Landon Boland, Gracie Clark, Elyssa Clark, Sage Kiefer, and Bree Kiefer.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Wilse Jones, Sr. and four grandparents.
Honorary pallbearers are: Cory Kiefer, Phillip Clark, Landon Boland, Jim Amyx, Ted Johnson, Randy Poad, Danny McCuistion, Randy Borchardt, Dr. Jim Amyx, Jason Cobb, and Brandon Ross.
The family wishes to extend unending gratitude to Bobby's nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors in the ICU unit at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, TX.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM in Fair Hall at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo grounds located at 2217 N. Carroll Blvd, Denton, TX 76201. Dress is casual attire.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4 PM in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 W. University Drive in Denton, TX with Jake Craven, ChurchLife Pastor of Denton Bible Church officiating. Flowers may be sent to DeBerry Funeral Directors and/or donations may be made to the North Texas State Fair Association Scholarship Fund - 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton, TX 76202.
In closing, a quote from Bobby, "Let's just go to the house!"
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019