Robert Lauris Spinks



Born into this Life: March 23, 1925



Born into Eternal Life: May 24, 2019



Bro. Spinks carried a card in his wallet



for years: What death did to Jesus is nothing compared to what Jesus did to death --Author Unknown



Robert Lauris Spinks served in the US Army, 157th infantry 45th Division as a machine gunner in World War II. He was in Anzio, Italy for 3 months, pushed towards Rome, participated in the invasion of southern France where he was wounded, captured by the Germans, was a prisoner of war for 3 months before he was rescued and awarded a purple heart.



After the war, Bro Spinks returned to Bethany Nazarene College, completed his bachelor, married his sweetheart, Viva Arlene Kent, (who precedes him in death). He graduated from the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO with a Master of Divinity.



Bro. Spinks went on to pastor 7 Nazarene churches from1948-1981: Buffalo, OK; Greggton, TX (now a suburb of Longview, TX); Lake Charles, LA; Baton Rouge, LA; Atlanta, TX; Irving, TX; and Farmers Branch, TX. He retired from the pastorate in 1981, moved to Lake Dallas, TX and became a member of the Willowwood Nazarene Church. He continued serving the Lord as a member of Willowwood Nazarene Church while evangelizing in the North Texas area for various Nazarene churches.



After retiring from pastoring, he began painting, carpentry and renovations under the assumed name "Spinks Home Improvements".



Robert Lauris Spinks is survived by his three daughters, Angela Baker and husband Bobby Baker, Fonda Gaynier and husband Charles Gaynier, Debra Jones and husband Dan Jones, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five great greatgrandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9-10 A.M. with funeral services starting at 10:00 A.M. at Willowood Nazarene Church in Denton, Texas. Interment will follow at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.