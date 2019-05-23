Robert Lee Cagle



If you have ever lived far from family, maybe, like us, you have been lucky to meet strangers--unlikely friends who become close, familiar.



Bob and Jo moved in across the street in 1994. Just retiring, they were scanning the neighborhood looking for a lot to build on. I was gardening. Bob pulled up and rolled down the window of their mini van. After a brief introduction, he asked me "Is this a good, nice neighborhood?" I replied, "It depends. Are the two of you good, nice neighbors?" Jo smiled, looked at Bob and remarked, "I believe we have found the right spot!" A long friendship began that day.



Neighbors are all different. Being a good neighbor means something different to everyone. This is as true today as it was in 1994. Maybe it starts with an Angel Food cake covered in fresh strawberries, as it did for us. Or maybe it begins with a hand shake, or a smile. In the beginning maybe it is something beyond your comprehension, but sneaking up one day at a time, it starts. Neighbors are collections of routines and habits: a.m. lights, garbage cans shuttled back and forth up the drive, smiles and quick waves across dashboards. Their routines and habits overlap with your routines and habits; our neighbors, our neighborhood.



Fast forward, 10, 15, 20, 25 years. It goes by fast. House keys are exchanged. Meals come and go across the street. Holidays are shared. Loved ones are buried. Wine gets opened at 5 o'clock. Illnesses are endured. Memories are made. The connection to this one-time stranger is unmistakable now; their heart is your heart.



Robert Lee Cagle, our neighbor, died at his home in our lovely neighborhood last Monday morning, May 20, 2019. He was 92. He had said goodbye to his beautiful wife of 42 years, Ruby Jo Denton, eleven years earlier on April 18, 2008. It was Bob's time; he was ready. He was a good man, a loving spouse, and a fine neighbor. Knowing Bob, he would want us to tell our new neighbors, "You are welcome here, safely tucked into our neighborhood of good neighbors," and to offer a prayer:



DEAR LORD, we pray thy help in being at all times a good neighbor.



May we find opportunities to be of help in our community.



Give us, we pray, perception in problems of personality and keep us from gossip and unkind words.



May we be quick to offer words and deeds of friendliness.



Help us to remember the special milestones and interests of others and to speak the right word when it is needed; to welcome the stranger, visit the sick, and encourage the discouraged.



Help us remember that all people are our brothers and sisters and that this, our neighborhood, is the world in miniature.



AMEN



Graveside services will commence at 10:30AM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas.