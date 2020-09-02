Robert Robby Lee Jester Jr.Robert Robby Lee Jester Jr. was born May 28,1980 in Lewisville, Texas to Robert Lee Jester Sr. and Terri Ann Perryman. He was raised by his grandparents Donald and Bula Jester. Robert went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020 at the age of 40.Robert is survived by his grandmother, Bula; mother, Terri Ann; his wife, Yandira Jester; his son, Alister Ray Jedidiah Jester; his sisters, Brandy and Andrea; his aunts, Becky and Brenda; his uncles, Danny and James; his cousins and extended family. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Donald; and father Robert Lee Jester Sr.Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2012 and started a new life in Christ. He was a loving and faithful servant to all around him. On his wonderful adventures of becoming this new man in Christ he married the love of his life Yandira Yandi Jester December 5, 2014 and later welcomed a beautiful baby boy Alister on November 27, 2015. Robert became a successful entrepreneur guided by The Lord with the vision of building his plumbing business, Integrity Service, his main goals being to show Gods goodness in the service that he provided. He was adored by his customers, intentional with everyone he served and a diligent worker.Robert was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed fishing and going out on his boat with his family and friends. He was a faithful man and was involved in many church activities. He had such a willing spirit ready to help anyone in need. He had an unfailing love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his family. He will always be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.A memorial service is scheduled for September 2, 2020 at 6 pm at The Denton Freedom House 3083 Trails End, Aubrey, Tx 76227