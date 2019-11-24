Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Justin Cemetery
1938 - 2019
Robert Michael Genzel Obituary
Robert Michael Genzel

Robert Michael Genzel, 80, of Justin, TX, passed away on November 21st, 2019.

Robert was born in Dallas, TX on December 31st, 1938. He was married to the love of his life Carol Ann Genzel on 04/10/1965; they were married for 55 years.

Robert worked in Avionics for Vertex Aerospace for 30 years and was presented with his 30 year plaque before his death. He enjoyed traveling, old western movies, classic cars, and working with his hands; often tinkering with mechanics.

Robert is survived by his wife Carol Genzel, his son Robert Genzel Jr, and grandchildren Marianna Genzel-Mendoza, Drake D. Genzel, Sammy L. Genzel, and other family and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Otto and Artie Genzel and his daughter Rebecca Marie Genzel, who he will be entombed next to.

Robert was much loved and will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him. The family offers thanks to anyone that sends flowers, memorial donations, or attends the funeral service.

The Graveside funeral service will be held at the Justin Cemetery on November 26th from 10am to 2pm. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home of Denton, TX. On line condolences may be made at

www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
