Robert Michael Williams Jr, age 43, of Denton, Texas passed away March 24, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born October 19, 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida. After graduating from Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas where he participated in multiple sports he went on to play football at West Texas A&M University. After returning from West Texas, Michael attended and completed training as a firefighter and paramedic at Collin College.



Michael became a full time firefighter for the city of Coppell, Texas in 2004, and quickly embraced the fraternity of firefighters as part of his extended family. The commitment of service to his fellow man fell right in line with Michael's unselfish nature and desire to help others. He truly loved his profession, coworkers, and the people he served.



In 2009, Michael was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Multiple Myeloma is one of the most common cancers in a long list that firefighters today are confronted with. During his first remission in 2010, Michael and his daughter, Madison, took a vacation to get away from the physical and mental battle with cancer. This trip would eventually lead to the creation of Michael's Memories, a foundation established to support firefighters with cancer. "Getaway from Cancer" became the vision for Michael's Memories. He wanted to help other cancer-diagnosed firefighters escape the daily routine required to fight cancer by sending them and their families on an all-expense paid vacation. With support of the Coppell firefighters and numerous volunteers, Michael's Memories become a reality in 2011. Since 2011, many firefighter families have benefitted from this organization.



Michael also enjoys fishing, hunting, and all sports. He truly embraces a love of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Chicago Cubs. Above all these things, Michael enjoyed the presence of his family and friends most. The love he shared for his family defined who Michael truly was, a man devoted to make others happy.



He leaves behind his loving daughter, Madison Williams of Denton, Texas, mother, Judy Warren of Rome, Georgia, father, Robert Michael Williams Sr. of Quinlan, Texas, sister, Lindsey Lynch of Rome, Georgia, brother, Ross Williams of Decatur, Illinois and numerous loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends.



On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 a visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, Texas. On Thursday, March 28th, funeral services will be at Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas at 11:00 a.m., followed by graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas. A reception, hosted by the Coppell firefighters association, will be held at RT's in Denton, Texas. The family is requesting donations be made to michaelsmemories.org in lieu of flowers.



The family of Michael Williams would like to extend their love and appreciation to the firefighters of Coppell, Texas for their continued devotion and support since 2009.



