Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Michael Woods


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Michael Woods Obituary
Robert Michael Woods

Robert Michael Woods

(Popsicle/Grandpa Shadow)

Passed away Wednesday July 17th at the age of 76 in Denton Texas. Bob was born 6/2/1943 in Lincoln Nebraska.

Bob joined the Air Force and performed many different roles during his 20 year service. On May 23rd 1968 he married Dorinda Hulen. Then January 14th 1977 they welcomed a bundle of joy Mikelle Woods (Patterson). Bob was a wonderful Son, Husband, Dad, Father-in-law, Grandpa,Great Grandpa and Friend. He loved his family very much and they loved him. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his wife Dorinda (Dee) Woods, his daughter Mikelle and her husband Sam Patterson, 2 grandchildren,Tiffany and Samuel Jr. and his wife Taylor Patterson, 2 great-grandchildren Keeton Michael and Mallory Reese Patterson. One sister Pat Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers Bob would have liked you to take your family to dinner and tell them you love them and appreciate every moment you have with each other.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.