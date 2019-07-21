Robert Michael Woods



(Popsicle/Grandpa Shadow)



Passed away Wednesday July 17th at the age of 76 in Denton Texas. Bob was born 6/2/1943 in Lincoln Nebraska.



Bob joined the Air Force and performed many different roles during his 20 year service. On May 23rd 1968 he married Dorinda Hulen. Then January 14th 1977 they welcomed a bundle of joy Mikelle Woods (Patterson). Bob was a wonderful Son, Husband, Dad, Father-in-law, Grandpa,Great Grandpa and Friend. He loved his family very much and they loved him. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his wife Dorinda (Dee) Woods, his daughter Mikelle and her husband Sam Patterson, 2 grandchildren,Tiffany and Samuel Jr. and his wife Taylor Patterson, 2 great-grandchildren Keeton Michael and Mallory Reese Patterson. One sister Pat Lancaster.



In lieu of flowers Bob would have liked you to take your family to dinner and tell them you love them and appreciate every moment you have with each other.