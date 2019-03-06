Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Robert Miller Andrews Obituary
Robert Miller Andrews

Robert Miller Andrews, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 21, 2019.

Robert was born on July 6, 1963 in Denton to Bob and Marsha Andrews. Robert graduated from Denton High School and enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to the Beatles. Although Robert is gone, his loud voice and contagious laugh, which he inherited from his father, will be long heard.

Robert is survived by his sister, Kristen Hicks and husband Mark, and two beautiful nieces Charley and Hudson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marsha (Miller) and Bob Andrews.

The family will have a private service at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Daily Bread.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
