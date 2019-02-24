Robert Paul Horst



Robert Paul Horst, age 84, of Denton, TX passed away on February 13th. He was born to Elmer and Hazel Horst on October 24, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Shorewood High School and received a Bachelor of Science from Carroll College.



Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years Joanne Horst, his adoring daughter Jolan Falk, son-in-law Bradley Falk, his brothers Jim Horst, Don Horst, and their families.



He was a brilliant entrepreneur and innovator in technology and as new technologies and processes developed over the years, he quickly embraced them and found successful uses for them. He founded his first of several businesses at the age of 37 and eagerly helped many members of his family start their own.



An accomplished golfer as a young man, he frequently played in Pro-Am and charity tournaments and continued to play through-out his life. His love of boating developed in college and he was a competitive sailor on Lake Superior while he lived in Minnesota and then the Gulf of Mexico when he moved to Florida. After retirement, he and Joanne adventurously moved to the mountains of Colorado and then Texas. Another life-long expertise was photography, and he loved photographing his family and pets. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and shared his wife's enthusiasm for horses.



Robert is remembered by his friends as a fun-loving take charge guy. Invite Bob, he'll say yes.



A celebration of his life will be held in Clearwater Beach, FL this spring. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019