Robert â€œBobâ€ Reed
Robert "Bob" Reed left this world to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, April 23, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his family when he passed.
Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert M. Reed and Euzena Waters Reed. He graduated from Short High School in Liberty, Indiana in 1950 and Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1954 where he played basketball for the Butler Bulldogs.
Colonel Reed completed 30 years of service to the United States Air Force. He was a command pilot with more than 4500 hours flying hours including 100 combat missions flown over North Vietnam in the F-105, in 1966.
After retiring from the USAF, Bob was employed at the University of North Texas from 1986-1996. Bob, along with his friend, Tom Joslin, developed and directed the Emergency Administration and Planning Institute, the only undergraduate, resident Emergency Administration program in the country at that time.
Bob was a man of service. Service to his Lord and Savior, service to his country and service to his family and community. He was a committed mentor, teacher, leader, friend and faithful servant.
Bob leaves behind a loving family including his devoted wife of 65 years, Kay Ephlin Reed, two daughters Leslie Parker and Angela Van Diver and her husband, Charles Van Diver, three grandchildren Melissa Salter, Daniel Parker and Courtney Parker, and one great granddaughter, Selah Salter.
A small family service was held April 29th at the Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home and the burial was in Fort Walton Beach. Thank you to our church family and friends who were there to honor Bob and show their love and support for his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bob's memory to First Baptist Church of Crestview, P.O.Box 2125 Crestview, Fl 32536 or the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 20, 2020