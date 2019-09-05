Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Robert Bettis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bettis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ray Bettis Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ray Bettis Sr. Obituary
Robert Ray Bettis Sr.

Robert Ray Bettis Sr, a loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 82.

Robert was born on October 25, 1936 in Raton, New Mexico. County of Colfax.

He attended Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, Texas and his ordination was on April 10, 1965 at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson Texas and he stayed active with ministry works for many, many years.

On July 28, 1953, he married Nadine Fillpot in Portales New Mexico. They raised three sons, Robert Jr, Cody and Ezra and one daughter Danita.

Robert had a passion for spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and was admired by his family and friends. He was an excellent provider for his family and always had a kind compassionate spirit.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Danita Bettis Condray and both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Nadine, his sons, Robert Jr, Cody and his wife, Ezra and his wife; his two sisters, Mary and Ada, 6 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now