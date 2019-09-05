|
Robert Ray Bettis Sr.
Robert Ray Bettis Sr, a loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 82.
Robert was born on October 25, 1936 in Raton, New Mexico. County of Colfax.
He attended Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, Texas and his ordination was on April 10, 1965 at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson Texas and he stayed active with ministry works for many, many years.
On July 28, 1953, he married Nadine Fillpot in Portales New Mexico. They raised three sons, Robert Jr, Cody and Ezra and one daughter Danita.
Robert had a passion for spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and was admired by his family and friends. He was an excellent provider for his family and always had a kind compassionate spirit.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Danita Bettis Condray and both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Nadine, his sons, Robert Jr, Cody and his wife, Ezra and his wife; his two sisters, Mary and Ada, 6 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019