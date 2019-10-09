|
Robert Sims Gilbert "Bob" of Denton, Texas, left this earth on October 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Bob was born on September 10, 1938 in Attala County, Mississippi to the late Robert Braxton and Lora Sims Gilbert.
Bob, a veteran of the Vietnam conflict retired from the United States Air Force after 25 years of service. He quickly enrolled at Tarleton State University where he graduated with three BA's simultaneously, which was a first for the University in 1981. He moved to Denton soon after to further his education where he received his master's degree in history from the University of North Texas. Bob worked at Texas Woman's University and then North Texas University where he retired from the State.
Bob had many hobbies throughout the years. He mastered the art of bonsai and for many years you could find him in his backyard trimming and caring for them. He loved the art and taught occasional bonsai classes at UNT. If you knew Bob later in life, then you know that it was a rarity to see him without a pipe in his hand. He loved pipes and began hand carving beautiful pipes that he sold at pipe shows around the U.S. He was a world traveler frequently to historic sites, enjoyed gardening, genealogy, fishing and riding motorcycles with friends. Reading was his true passion; there was always a book within his grasp at any given time.
Bob was a long-time member of the Stanfield Masonic Lodge # 217 in Denton, Texas where he was quite active serving as Secretary and later Historian until his health prevented him from being with his brethren. After retiring Bob could be found most evenings working at the Lodge.
Bob took fashion advice from no one. With his trademark beard and his vast array of t-shirts, his comfort far outweighed any interest in the latest fashion trends. Affectionately known as Bob by his family and many friends he always told you the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. He was generous to a fault, kindhearted and yet he sugar-coated absolutely nothing. His feistiness and stubbornness had served him well throughout his life. And even in his waning months, he was a model of strong will and sheer determination right up until the end of his journey here on earth.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents: Robert Braxton and Lora Gilbert; one son "Baby" Gilbert and Brothers: Charles Gilbert and Byron Gilbert who he often talked about in his last months.
Bob leaves behind a son: Greg Gilbert and wife Cindy of San Angelo, Texas; Two daughters: Sherry Hoover and husband Joel; and Toni Singleton and husband Burk all of Brownwood, Texas. Six grandchildren, Dustin Sanchez and wife Laura of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Geremy Gilbert and wife Gabrielle of Denver Colorado, Braxton Gilbert and wife Rebecca; and Zachary Gilbert all of San Angelo, Texas.; Taylor Singleton and Sydney Singleton of Brownwood, Texas, and eight great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many friends, family and wonderful neighbors; a special thanks to his good friends Kurt Krause and Truitt Leake for always lending a hand when he needed it.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 6-8pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. A Masonic Funeral Service for Robert Sims Gilbert will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral home in Denton, Texas located at 705 N. Locust with cremation to follow. His ashes will be taken to Mississippi as requested at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019