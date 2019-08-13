|
Roberta Dowline Cooper
Roberta Dowline Cooper, age 86, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Sanger, Texas. She was a retired nurse. Dowline was born September 13, 1932 in Erath County, Texas to Lorenzo Dow and Mary Elizabeth (Jackson) Wright. She grew up in the Dublin, Texas area and graduated from Dublin High School.
After graduating from nursing school, Dowline worked as a nurse at the hospital in Stephenville. It was here that she met the love of her life, Sharley. He was on leave from the Army one weekend in April, 1954. One of his uncles was in the Stephenville hospital. The family had been sitting with him during the night hours and Sharley offered to sit with him one night. The nurse on duty assigned to the room was Dowline. They ended up talking most of the night and began writing letters once Sharley returned to the Army. Sharley proposed in November, 1954 and they were married on Christmas Eve, 1954 in Ranger, Texas. They were married for 62 years.
Dowline loved being a nurse. She worked at Good Samaritan in Denton, Texas for almost 20 years. But her greatest passion was baking and taking care of her family. She took great pride in making homemade breads, pies and cakes. She learned to decorate cakes and enjoyed making special birthday cakes for her grandchildren, Matthew and Crystal. Christmas was a special time, she especially enjoyed making peanut brittle to share with others. She was a long time member of Willowwood Church of the Nazarene where she served in many capacities, including on the Missions board.
She is survived by a son, Wayne and his wife LaDawn of Denton; a daughter, Sharlene and her husband Larry Morrison of Sanger, two grandchildren, Matthew and Crystal as well as numerous nephews, nieces and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sharley, her sisters, Juanita and Pearl and a brother, Robert.
The family would like to thank the special staff at Redbird Manor in Sanger, Texas for the outstanding care that they have provided to Dowline and Sharley. Their love and care were noticed and very much appreciated. Thank you!
Visitation will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. Services will be conducted by Rev. Mark Ramsey on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene in Denton, Texas. Burial will be at Sanger Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019