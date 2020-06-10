Roberta (Bobbie) Louise Harrison



Roberta (Bobbie) Louise Harrison stormed Heavens gates on June 5, 2020. She was born October 15, 1940 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Robert and Bonnie Venable. She married the love of her life, Billy J. Harrison, who preceded her in death in 1998.



Bobbie loved to love on people. She enjoyed Bible studies, quilting, water aerobics, and especially spending time traveling and playing cards with her friends. A strong and intelligent woman, she could accomplish anything she set her mind to doing. She achieved a lifelong goal of receiving her degree in Child Psychology at the age of 69. Her life was a living example of a favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.



Bobbie is survived by brother Jerry Venable and wife, Melba of Van Alstyne, Texas and sister, Wilma Glover of Clute, Texas. Niece, Heidi Munoz (Michael) and great nephews, Matthew and Anthony Munoz, of Heath, Texas. Niece Celeste Harris (Gene) and great nieces, Chelsie Tarkelly (Travis) of Clute, Tx, Caylie Harris, Lancaster, Tx. Nephews Chad (Yvonne) Lumpkin of Houston, Chris Lumpkin of Santa Fe, Texas, great nephews, Cole and Cody Lumpkin of Santa Fe, Texas. Special friend, Kathy Bonduris of Denton, all of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, and undying love and caring for them.



Please join us celebrating her life with a Graveside Service on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00am at I. O.O.F. Cemetery 3101 J.T. Ottinger Road Westlake, Texas 76262. Pastor Greg Newton of Elk City, Oklahoma will be presiding.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store