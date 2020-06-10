Roberta Louise (Bobbie) Harrison
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta (Bobbie) Louise Harrison

Roberta (Bobbie) Louise Harrison stormed Heavens gates on June 5, 2020. She was born October 15, 1940 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Robert and Bonnie Venable. She married the love of her life, Billy J. Harrison, who preceded her in death in 1998.

Bobbie loved to love on people. She enjoyed Bible studies, quilting, water aerobics, and especially spending time traveling and playing cards with her friends. A strong and intelligent woman, she could accomplish anything she set her mind to doing. She achieved a lifelong goal of receiving her degree in Child Psychology at the age of 69. Her life was a living example of a favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.

Bobbie is survived by brother Jerry Venable and wife, Melba of Van Alstyne, Texas and sister, Wilma Glover of Clute, Texas. Niece, Heidi Munoz (Michael) and great nephews, Matthew and Anthony Munoz, of Heath, Texas. Niece Celeste Harris (Gene) and great nieces, Chelsie Tarkelly (Travis) of Clute, Tx, Caylie Harris, Lancaster, Tx. Nephews Chad (Yvonne) Lumpkin of Houston, Chris Lumpkin of Santa Fe, Texas, great nephews, Cole and Cody Lumpkin of Santa Fe, Texas. Special friend, Kathy Bonduris of Denton, all of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, and undying love and caring for them.

Please join us celebrating her life with a Graveside Service on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00am at I. O.O.F. Cemetery 3101 J.T. Ottinger Road Westlake, Texas 76262. Pastor Greg Newton of Elk City, Oklahoma will be presiding.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
09:00 AM
I. O.O.F. Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved