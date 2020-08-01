Robertson Thomas Bruce (Tom)



Robertson Thomas Bruce (Tom) will be greatly missed by his family, friends and church community. Tom was born in Mexia, Texas, July 13, 1929 to Alonso and Irene. Tom outlived his two siblings, Arleah and Jeanne Marie.



After graduating from Tomball High School, Tom entered the Corps at Texas A&M, and then later transferred to and graduated from Sam Houston University. Tom joined the Navy during the Korean War and was aboard the USS Union when the Peace Treaty was signed. Upon returning, he went back to Texas A&M and completed course work toward a Master's Degree.



As a CPA, Tom joined the Arthur Anderson firm and made many life-long friends there. Later in life, Tom became the CFO for SHWC Architectural Firm. Friends there were also closely held. Tom and his first wife, Jerry, had 4 children, Laurel, Carol, Dale and Daryl.



Along the way, after his children were on their own, three friends and Tom purchased an old Mooney plane. Ultimately, Tom became the sole owner and he and his son, Daryl, piloted the plane to many destinations. Tom enjoyed working on the plane almost as much as flying it. Another passion of Tom's was dancing. His Junior High teacher taught Tom dance steps, so that he wouldn't be a "wall leaner." He and Jackie met at a charity dance many years later.



On August 25, 2000, Tom married Jackie Lee Anderson, and inherited a very large family of Jackie's 3 daughters, Kathy, Susan and Julie, their husbands and families, 4 brothers-in-law, their wives and many nieces and nephews.



Julie and Charles and their children lived nearby, while Susan and Kathy lived in other states. Kathy (now deceased) and Susan and families often visited to keep close connections. Every summer, Tom and Jackie and her 3 local grandchildren would attend at least one Ranger game. On the walk to the stadium, Granddad Tom would carry the younger 2 children, one at a time, on his shoulder for part of the walk. Each one wanted to be the "sack of potatoes." Tom also became the 4th in a group of motorcycle "brothers." Tom actually was the brother-in-law, with Gene, Bob and Alan, until Tom had a bad accident which landed him in the hospital and rehab, eventually with a full recovery. One brother-in-law, Don, stayed off the cycles, but had a close relationship with Tom.



In addition to his wife, Jackie, Tom is survived by his 4 children and spouses, Laurel and James Caskey, and sons, Spencer and Slater, Carol and Steve Mattingly, Dale and Rachelle Bruce, and Daryl and Beth Bruce. Also, Jackie's family, daughter Susan and Dr. Jeffrey Berg, children, Amanda and Bradley Pierce, Dr. Jen Berg and Tom Wilson, Daniel Berg, Ethan Berg and Jacob Berg, Julie and Charles Kelsey, children R. Joseph, Jason and wife, Claire, and AnnaLee, Kathy's family, husband, Jeff Horn, and sons, Zach and Sam, Gene and Judy Palmieri, Bob and Pam Palmieri, Don and Pam Palmieri, Alan and Paula Palmieri, and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later time. Tom and his wife, Jackie, have been contributors to several charities. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Denton, and Denton Animal Support Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store