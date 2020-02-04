|
Robin Courtney Martinell
Robin Courtney Martinell, 60 of Denton Tx, passed away in her home on January 27, 2020. She was born in Houston Tx on May 21, 1959. Robin is survived by the love of her life for the last 20 years, Chris Boland, daughter Jennifer (Robert Boone), son Richard and daughter in law Mari and Lauren. Brother's Dennis and Ronnie Courtney. Grandchildren Kwamain, Peyton, Khalil, Akilah, Jakeem, Kellen, Kayleb, Karson, and Koraline. Also great granddaughter Luci. Robin was proceeded in death by her parents, Raymond and Helen Courtney, also her ex husband Richard G. Martinell. Robin had the biggest heart, always trying to help in any way she could. Never holding a grudge Robin was a caring person loving everyone in her life fiercely.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020