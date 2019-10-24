|
Robin Elizabeth (Drybread) Reynolds
Robin Elizabeth (Drybread) Reynolds of Justin TX passed away Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital - Alliance in Ft. Worth TX. Born July 22nd, 1984 In Denton TX to William M. and Janet Dean (Gleason) Drybread, Robin was 35 years old at her passing. Robin was married to Bryce Caleb Reynolds at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on July 4th, 2009. She is survived by her husband Bryce; their two children, Ellis Charles Reynolds, 8, and Scarlett Lillian Reynolds, 5; parents, William and Janet Drybread; brother, Christopher Drybread; sister, Elizabeth Drybread-Matheny. Robin was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, TX. All are welcome to attend in remembrance and celebration of Robin's life. Internment services will be held at a time later to be determined.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019