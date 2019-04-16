Roger Dale Coffey



Roger Dale Coffey, 73, of Paris, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.



The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Please refer to www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com for updated service times. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.



Mr. Coffey, the son of Willis Wilburn & Flora Copeland Coffey, was born July 26, 1945, in Denton, Texas.



He graduated from Denton High School and began working at Moore Business Forms, where he worked for a number of years. He & his father then owned and operated Coffeys Welding Shop for eight years. It was at this time that Dale helped start a printing company, Tri C Business Forms, in Houston where he remained until selling the business and retiring.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid wood worker.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Winston Clay Coffey.



Survivors include two sons; Roger Coffey & wife Sandra and Richard Alan Coffey, four grandchildren; Brittany Sweeney & husband Chris, Roger Lewis Coffey, Justine Coffey and Hallie Coffey, five great grandchildren, two brothers; Glyeen Coffey & wife Ursula and Richard Wayne Coffey & wife Sheila along with several nieces & nephews and a host of friends.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019