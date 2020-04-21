Home

Roger Dale Little


1945 - 2020
Roger Dale Little Obituary
Roger Dale Little

Roger Dale Little,74 of Denton and Pilot Point passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Mr. Little, or "Big Rog" as he was affectionately called, was born November 19, 1945 in Wichita Falls to Benion and Ila Mae Little. He was raised in Wichita Falls and entered the United States Marine Corp after High School where he proudly played on the USMC basketball team. Roger was a loving, caring, Christian with a big heart. He owned and operated Little's Special Services until the time of his death.

He was quick to lend a hand to all that needed help. When not running his business, he enjoyed his free time being with his wife, Mary Little, garage sales, slot machines, and his men's ministry group.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Amber Dawn Little of Houston, Diana Miranda and husband George of Livingston, son, R.A. Little of Denton, grandchildren Hayley and Hayden Little, sister Mary Louise Karpinko, and his aunt Jodi Santo of Ponder.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Mary Little, mother and father, and three brothers, Frank Little, Johnny Ray Little, and Bill (Skeeter) Underwood, Jr.

The Little Family would like to extend a thank you to the friends and neighbors that helped though this challenging time.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
