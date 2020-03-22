|
|
Ronald Charles (Ron) Harper
Ron Harper, 76, of Flower Mound, Texas, retired home builder and businessman, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Born April 01, 1943 in Berkeley, California to Alvin Elonza Harper and Zella Elizabeth (Miss Bettye) Heathcock Harper, Ron grew up in Denton, Texas, graduated from Denton High School in 1961 and attended the University of North Texas. He married Karen Kearns in June of 1965.
Ron began his work career at Texas Instruments in the Research and Development Labs and then started his business career in Lewisville in 1969 when he opened a home decorating center. He was a member of the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Ambassadors and was a past President of the Lewisville Lions Club. Later he belonged to the Registered Profes9sionals Builders Association as a custom home builder and owned a furniture design and manufacturing company before his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing and golf, was a voracious reader and loved gardening and working in his shop and greenhouse. His beautiful landscape and the plants he grew and delighted in giving away made his garden a big drawing card.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Harper of Flower Mound, sister-in-law, Barbara Harper of Montrose, CO, numerous cousins and many wonderful friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Stephen Harper and nephew, Matthew Harper.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to the Denton High School Class of 1961 Scholarship Fund, c/o Denton Public School Foundation, 1307 N. Locust Street, Denton, Texas 76201 or to a .
The family wishes to thank Aspen Home Healthcare and Hospice Service for their excellent, compassionate care of our loved one.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020