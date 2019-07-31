|
Ronald Dwayne Browning
Ronald Dwayne Browning, 59, of Denton passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Logan, West Virginia to Arnold and Mildred Browning on March 14, 1960. Ronald attended Denton schools and worked for the city of Denton in the water department. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 2, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Sanger Cemetery.
Ronald is survived by his brother Robert and wife Cathy Browning, sister, Jean Riddles, Lana and husband Bob Miller of Aubrey, Ladonna and husband David Harcum, daughter, Nicole and husband Jono Matlock of Justin, 2 grandchildren, 4 aunts and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 31, 2019