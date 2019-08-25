|
Ronald George (George)
Dillin
Ronald George (George) Dillin, 84, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in his home in Flower Mound after a long but courageous fight against lymphoma.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Helen Suzanne, and their sons David (Lynn), Jeffrey (Beth Quynh), and Andrew (Rebecca) and his sister, Neta Fey Graves. He is also survived by his dearest sister-in law, Joella Collier-Flory, granddaughter Emma, and grandson Joey. Also in bewildered grievance is his dog, Lincoln. His kindness, brilliant one-liners, and love for the family will be greatly missed.
George was born and raised in Comanche, Texas; the son of Ronald and LaRue Dillin and sister to Neta Fey. After high school, George followed his sister and brother in-law Donald Graves to Texas A&M University where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Ever the Aggie, George was a lifelong vocal supporter of A&M and was rarely dressed out of his customary Maroon and White.
George worked most of his life in advertising, moving the family from Texas first to Colorado, then North Carolina, Louisiana and Nevada before spending his final working years with Wells Fargo Bank in Dallas. In retirement he could frequently be found at the Denton Country Club with a host of great friends who knew him for his clever wit and consummate smile. He loved fall best of all, when he could eagerly discuss the prospects of the Aggie football team with anyone in earshot and enjoyed every game whether in College Station or at home with loved ones.
A private celebration of George's life for family and friends will be held on a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name for his passion for canine legislation to the National Animal Interest Alliance (http://www.naiaonline.org/).
On September 28, 2019, a celebration of George's life will take place at 12PM at Bistecca Restaurant, 2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019