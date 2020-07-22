1/1
Ronald Joseph Rush
1942 - 2020
Ronald Joseph Rush

Ronald Joseph Rush, 78, of Denton passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020 . He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Timothy and Helen (Allen) Rush on April 23, 1942.

Ron is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving 21 years in Civil Engineering (1962-1983). He retired in Lubbock, Texas from Reese AFB and continued to work in Civil service until 2003 when he officially retired and moved to Denton, Texas. Once in Denton, Texas he began managing The Shores retirement communities. During his service he received service medals such as National Defense Service Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He continued to serve at the Denton Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 2205, as the Junior Vice and was an active member of the Denton Elks Lodge #2446. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Ron grew up spending his summers on the Jersey shore. He loved the water whether it be the ocean or a lake. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was most happiest entertaining family and friends. He was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan and relished in the 2018 Super Bowl victory. Also, he never met a stranger and built many long term relationships managing The Shores retirement communities and being active at the VFW. Ron traveled around the world and had many great stories to tell.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Rush of Denton, daughters, Denise Warden and Mike Wright of Corinth, Tx., Brenda Beggs and her husband, Chris of Denton, Tina Caldwell and husband Wes of North Richland Hills, Tx., and Dee Dee Buss and her husband Greg of Corinth, his son, Ronnie Rush and his wife Sara of Lubbock Tx., brother, Timothy Rush and his wife, Barbara of Clearwater, Florida, Ron's pride and joy were his grandchildren Kyle, Jared, Dylan, Ryan, Roy, Bri, Briana, Brian, Lizzie, Jordan, Christopher, Kenzie, Trey and Karley and great grandchildren Beau, Jordan, Jeremiah, Jaylen, Brooklyn, Jordan and Amara.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, first wife, Elizabeth "Bunny" Rush, and sister, Helene Forward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Denton VFW, 909 Sunset Street, Denton Texas, 76201. Condolences may be left in Ron's online guestbook at http://www.deberryfuneraldirectors.com/guestbook/ronald-rush

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
What a great loss to all who knew him. FLY HIGH Ron. Until we meet again.
Diana Redfearn
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so very sorry for your family's loss. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you during this difficult time.
EDDIE and SHARON CRAWFORD
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
