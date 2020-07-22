Ronald Joseph Rush
Ronald Joseph Rush, 78, of Denton passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020 . He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Timothy and Helen (Allen) Rush on April 23, 1942.
Ron is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving 21 years in Civil Engineering (1962-1983). He retired in Lubbock, Texas from Reese AFB and continued to work in Civil service until 2003 when he officially retired and moved to Denton, Texas. Once in Denton, Texas he began managing The Shores retirement communities. During his service he received service medals such as National Defense Service Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He continued to serve at the Denton Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 2205, as the Junior Vice and was an active member of the Denton Elks Lodge #2446. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Ron grew up spending his summers on the Jersey shore. He loved the water whether it be the ocean or a lake. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was most happiest entertaining family and friends. He was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan and relished in the 2018 Super Bowl victory. Also, he never met a stranger and built many long term relationships managing The Shores retirement communities and being active at the VFW. Ron traveled around the world and had many great stories to tell.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Rush of Denton, daughters, Denise Warden and Mike Wright of Corinth, Tx., Brenda Beggs and her husband, Chris of Denton, Tina Caldwell and husband Wes of North Richland Hills, Tx., and Dee Dee Buss and her husband Greg of Corinth, his son, Ronnie Rush and his wife Sara of Lubbock Tx., brother, Timothy Rush and his wife, Barbara of Clearwater, Florida, Ron's pride and joy were his grandchildren Kyle, Jared, Dylan, Ryan, Roy, Bri, Briana, Brian, Lizzie, Jordan, Christopher, Kenzie, Trey and Karley and great grandchildren Beau, Jordan, Jeremiah, Jaylen, Brooklyn, Jordan and Amara.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, first wife, Elizabeth "Bunny" Rush, and sister, Helene Forward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Denton VFW, 909 Sunset Street, Denton Texas, 76201. Condolences may be left in Ron's online guestbook at http://www.deberryfuneraldirectors.com/guestbook/ronald-rush
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM.