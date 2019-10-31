Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rory Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rory Eugene (Papaw) Smith


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rory Eugene (Papaw) Smith Obituary
Rory Eugene Smith ("Papaw")

Rory Eugene Smith ("Papaw") passed away on October 25th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kim (of Wooster, Ohio), his daughters Nicole and Hallie Smith, his two grandchildren Kadyn and Holdyn, and his sister Michele Pneuman.

Rory was born on December 21, 1953 in Hamburg, New York to Junior Mac (Smitty) Smith and Norma Smith. Both his parents predeceased Rory.

Rory was an avid outdoorsman and a hard worker who was admired by many. He cherished the time he spent with his granddaughter, grandson, daughters and his constant companion, Diamond.

His warm smile and his loving kindness will be deeply missed by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home (2025 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201) on Saturday, November 2nd between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -