|
|
Rory Eugene Smith ("Papaw")
Rory Eugene Smith ("Papaw") passed away on October 25th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kim (of Wooster, Ohio), his daughters Nicole and Hallie Smith, his two grandchildren Kadyn and Holdyn, and his sister Michele Pneuman.
Rory was born on December 21, 1953 in Hamburg, New York to Junior Mac (Smitty) Smith and Norma Smith. Both his parents predeceased Rory.
Rory was an avid outdoorsman and a hard worker who was admired by many. He cherished the time he spent with his granddaughter, grandson, daughters and his constant companion, Diamond.
His warm smile and his loving kindness will be deeply missed by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home (2025 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201) on Saturday, November 2nd between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019