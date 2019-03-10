Rosemarie J. Flieger



Rosemarie J. Flieger passed to glory on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Denton, Texas. She is survived by her uncle and numerous friends, and preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gloria (Nieke) Flieger. She was born September 1, 1954 in Barryville, New York and raised by her grandparents.



Rose's life was spent in service to her Lord and to others as a nun in New York, as a school teacher in Amarillo, Texas as well as part of ministry there at Trinity Fellowship Church. In 2005, Rose moved to Denton where she lived until her passing, working and serving at Glory of Zion International Ministries and the Global Spheres Center. She was the first point of contact for many visitors there and extended a warm welcome to all, and as an intercessor, loved and prayed for many. Rose loved her cats, Olive and Sunny, and also researching genealogy. Movies and the arts were another passion, especially photography and painting, which she particularly enjoyed. Rose was valued and loved by all who knew her, and her life is celebrated by her friends far and wide.



On Sunday, March 17 at 8 AM, a Memorial Service will be held in the Israel Prayer Garden at the Global Spheres Center (7801 S I-35E, Corinth TX). This time of honoring her journey with be followed by special breakfast in Solomon"s Porch. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary